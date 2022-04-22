RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mass graves near Mariupol | 'Horror story' of violations | US lawmakers want field hospitals | Ukrainian boy's journey to US dad continues
Deputy kills man in altercation inside North Dakota school

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 4:54 PM

MOTT, N.D. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy killed a man inside a North Dakota public school after the man refused orders to leave the building, officials said Friday.

The Hettinger County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy was responding to a report of a disturbance at Mott-Regent school about 3 p.m. Thursday when a man identified as Jeffrie Ray Glover Jr. attacked him. The sheriff’s office said in a release it was a “lethal force scenario” but did not state how Glover was killed.

No students or staff at the school were injured, officials said.

Hettinger County Sheriff Sarah Warner and a spokeswoman with the North Dakota Attorney General’s Office declined to comment Friday when contacted by The Associated Press. The sheriff’s release said the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation would complete its report within 30 days.

The school is located in Mott, in southwestern North Dakota. There are 242 students enrolled in the district.

This version corrects the name of the state agency to Bureau of Criminal Investigation and corrects the dateline from Hettinger to Mott.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

