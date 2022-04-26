Delaware school custodian charged with dealing in child porn

MILFORD, Del. — Court documents state a Delaware school custodian has been charged with dealing in child pornography. The News…

MILFORD, Del. — Court documents state a Delaware school custodian has been charged with dealing in child pornography. The News Journal reports that court documents state Darin Albright was arrested Friday after admitting to sending and receiving photos of children performing sexual acts. A webpage that has since been deleted states that Albright was once Mispillion Elementary School’s chief custodian. Milford School District Superintendent Kevin Dickerson says Albright was placed on leave. He’s being held on $180,000 cash bond. Court documents state that Twitter told the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a site user later identified as Albright sent other users child pornography. After Albright was arrested, court documents state he admitted sending and receiving child porn.

