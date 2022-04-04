RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia faces growing outrage | Zelenskyy accuses Russia of genocide | War could escalate auto prices, shortages | DC group raises thousands for Ukraine
Delaware fire officials: 2 dead after New Castle house fire

The Associated Press

April 4, 2022, 12:01 PM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware fire officials say two women have died after a fire that heavily damaged a home over the weekend.

The Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal says firefighters arrived at the New Castle home early Saturday to find flames shooting from the one-story dwelling and two people trapped inside.

Two women were rescued from the burning house and taken to Christiana Hospital in critical condition. Officials announced Monday that one woman, aged 72, died on Saturday and the other, aged 90, died on Sunday.

The fire remains under investigation. Officials say 14 people have died in fires in Delaware so far this year, compared to 10 fire deaths in the state in all of 2021.

