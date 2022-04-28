Coroner: Wisconsin girl died of strangulation, blunt force

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died…

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results confirmed that a 10-year-old girl found dead in northwestern Wisconsin this week died of strangulation and blunt force trauma, a corner said Thursday.

Chippewa County Coroner Ronald Patten said the autopsy on Illiana “Lily” Peters showed the manner of death was homicide. He expects results from toxicology tests within four to six weeks. He declined further comment.

Peters disappeared Sunday night while walking home from her aunt’s house in Chippewa Falls. Her body was discovered Monday morning on a walking trail.

Prosecutors on Wednesday charged a 14-year-old boy in adult court with first-degree intentional homicide in Peters’ death. Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said the boy punched the girl, knocked her to the ground, hit her with a stick and strangled her before sexually assaulting her. Newell said during a bond hearing that the boy intended to rape and kill Peters “from the get-go.”

A judge has set $1 million cash bond for him.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.