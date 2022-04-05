RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy to talk to UN | Shock of war on economies | Harvard students helping refugees find housing | Photos
Cops: Home-invasion defendant left homework in getaway car

The Associated Press

April 5, 2022, 2:19 PM

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An 18-year-old man arrested in a home-invasion robbery in which a Las Vegas woman was killed left his high school homework in the getaway car, police said.

Math homework bearing Kamari Oliver’s name was found in a backpack in the vehicle after the victim’s boyfriend saw several robbers leaving the home and rammed their vehicle with his own into a nearby wall on March 25, according to a newly released police report.

The getaway car’s occupants ran from the scene and Oliver was arrested March 28 after he arrived at a high school, police said.

The school’s name was redacted from the report and Clark County School District officials declined Monday to provide information about Oliver , the Las Vegas Review-Journa l reported.

The report said police also found $5,000 in the getaway car and that the boyfriend of the slain woman, Natalie Manduley, 24, was known for selling high-end jewelry on Instagram.

Manduley was killed in a shootout with the robbers, police said.

According to court records, charges include Oliver include murder, robbery, kidnapping and home invasion while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon.

Oliver’s lawyer, Dan Winder, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the allegations.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

