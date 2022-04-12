Complete list of winners from the CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Complete list of winners from the 2022 CMT Music Awards:
Video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Female video of the year: Miranda Lambert, “If I Was a Cowboy”
Male video of the year: Cody Johnson, ”′Til You Can’t”
Group/duo video of the year: Maddie & Tae, “Woman You Got”
Collaborative video of the year: Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Breakthrough video of the year: Parker McCollum, “To Be Loved By You”
CMT digital-first performance of the year: Cody Johnson, “Dear Rodeo” from “CMT Campfire Sessions”
CMT performance of the year: George Strait, “Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone?” from “CMT Giants: Charley Pride’”
