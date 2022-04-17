RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia strikes big cities, bears down on Mariupol | Missile strikes Russia's flagship | Children detail trauma with art | PHOTOS
Home » National News » Body of unidentified boy…

Body of unidentified boy found in southern Indiana woods

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 4:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SALEM, Ind. (AP) — The body of a young boy who may have died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana, and state police on Sunday asked for the public’s help in identifying the child.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said that the body of the boy, believed to be between 5 and 8 years old, was found Saturday night in the heavily wooded area of Washington County not far from a roadway.

Huls said the agency does not know the name of the boy, who he described as a Black boy who is 4 feet tall, with a slim build and short hair.

Huls declined to give any details, including the possible cause of death or what the boy was wearing when his body was found. But he said it appeared the boy died within the last week.

He also appealed to the public to provide any information about the boy, saying somebody knows who the child was or knows the names of his parents or guardians.

“There’s somebody at a Easter table this weekend that maybe has somebody that’s not there and were expecting to come,” Huls said. “There’s family members, friends, somebody from school perhaps, that knows maybe there was issues, that thinks this could possibly be that child.”

___

This story has been corrected to show that the body was found Saturday night.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

DHS reviewing misconduct discipline processes after unpublished IG reports come to light

Out of the woods with financial system, Coast Guard can turn attention to industry

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up