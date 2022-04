DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Biden says Russia’s war amounts to ‘genocide,’ Putin trying to ‘wipe out the idea of…

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Biden says Russia’s war amounts to ‘genocide,’ Putin trying to ‘wipe out the idea of even being a Ukrainian.’

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.