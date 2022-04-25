HOUSTON (AP) — Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio so lower court can review case.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
April 25, 2022, 2:04 PM
HOUSTON (AP) — Appeals court delays Texas execution of Melissa Lucio so lower court can review case.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.