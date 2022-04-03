RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukrainian forces retake areas near Kyiv | Drug shortages in Russia persist | Ukraine documents alleged atrocities by retreating Russians | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 9:11 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 3, 2022, 12:00 AM

States look for solutions as US fentanyl deaths keep rising

Police say 6 dead, at least 9 injured in Sacramento shooting

Missouri regulates boarding schools after abuse allegations

Tribes seek more inclusion, action from US officials

Westward Ho! Maine potatoes travel far after western drought

Missing hiker’s body found in LA park with dog by his side

Applebee’s franchisee worker fired over leaked email

Video contrasts police depiction of stun gun on Black man

National park battlefield irises may mark razed Black homes

Parkland shooter’s lawyers face tough task in jury selection

