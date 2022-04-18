RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Ukrainians defy surrender-or-die demand | Diplomat: Mariupol 'doesn't exist anymore' | Pope makes plea for peace
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 5:27 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 18, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

Holy days converging in April spark interfaith celebrations

Stuck container ship in Chesapeake Bay finally refloated

Police stops of Black people often filled with fear, anxiety

Students make video to prove their high school needs repairs

Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters

US intelligence satellite launched from California

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

USPS regulator sees 3 dashboards as opportunity to maximize on-time delivery transparency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up