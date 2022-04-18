AP Top U.S. News at 5:27 a.m. EDT

On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
2 minors dead, 8 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party
US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead
Holy days converging in April spark interfaith celebrations
Stuck container ship in Chesapeake Bay finally refloated
Police stops of Black people often filled with fear, anxiety
Students make video to prove their high school needs repairs
Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters
US intelligence satellite launched from California
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.