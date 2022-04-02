RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Zelenskyy warns of Russian mines | New radio station helps refugees in Prague | Ukraine disinformation in Spanish | How to help
AP Top U.S. News at 7:23 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 12:00 AM

Including young kids likely to sink Kansas trans sports ban

Westward Ho! Maine potatoes travel far after western drought

Georgia bill ending need for gun license heads to governor

NY mobster who killed 3 escapes federal custody in Florida

COVID-19 asylum limits at US-Mexico border to end May 23

New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026, up from 28 mpg

Judge upholds Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction

Census records from 1950 could solve some family mysteries

Iowa court upholds gender identity discrimination case

Cuomo files suit against NY ethics board over book profits

