AP Top U.S. News at 4:39 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 12:00 AM

EXPLAINER: Concern mounts as Melissa Lucio’s execution nears

Four months after tornado, Kentucky focuses on rebuilding

Emergency declaration for multiple wildfires in New Mexico

Georgia’s Kemp and Perdue clash over elections in debate

Trial to begin in lawsuit over death of UVA lacrosse player

Korean American female pastors push back against patriarchy

Nebraska wildfires kill ex-fire chief, hurt 15 firefighters

Native American artist, chief, Oklahoma lawmaker Haney dies

Supreme Court weighs policy for migrants to wait in Mexico

Jon Stewart: Authoritarian governments a threat, not comedy

