RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | US officials to visit Kyiv | Kremlin pursues cases against critics | Refugees make protective vests | Latest photos
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:26 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 24, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works

Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

Fires hit Southwest, New Mexico’s season ‘dangerously early’

Virginia AG ends effort to prosecute Park Police officers

Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player

Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

US military drops appeal of Hawaii order to drain fuel tanks

County grants approval for Amazon’s helix-shaped HQ tower

Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial

EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp’s wild testimony, cross-examination

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

State Department hiring 50 data scientists to meet 'increasing demand' for their skills

DOL to expedite claims filing process for 15,000 federal firefighters

DIU opens latest innovation outpost, expanding its presence to the Midwest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up