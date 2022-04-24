AP Top U.S. News at 1:26 a.m. EDT

EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88 Fires hit…

EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works

Long-serving Utah US Senator Orrin Hatch dies at age 88

Fires hit Southwest, New Mexico’s season ‘dangerously early’

Virginia AG ends effort to prosecute Park Police officers

Civil trial to begin in 2010 death of UVA lacrosse player

Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

US military drops appeal of Hawaii order to drain fuel tanks

County grants approval for Amazon’s helix-shaped HQ tower

Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial

EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp’s wild testimony, cross-examination

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.