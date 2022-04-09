AP Top U.S. News at 1:10 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

‘Get used to it’: Outbreaks give taste of living with virus EXPLAINER: Charges in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case…

‘Get used to it’: Outbreaks give taste of living with virus EXPLAINER: Charges in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt EXPLAINER: Sacramento gang shooting killed 6, wounded 12 Major outage forces Puerto Rico to shutter schools, offices SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each EXPLAINER: BA.2 variant takes over. What’s known about it? Police official on leave amid probe over Ronald Greene death Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.