AP Top U.S. News at 1:10 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 9, 2022, 12:00 AM

‘Get used to it’: Outbreaks give taste of living with virus

EXPLAINER: Charges in Michigan Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot case

Whitmer kidnap plot: 2 men acquitted, hung jury for 2 more

US speeds entry for Ukrainians as more reach Mexico border

Vehicle collides with food truck in Austin, Texas; 11 hurt

EXPLAINER: Sacramento gang shooting killed 6, wounded 12

Major outage forces Puerto Rico to shutter schools, offices

SpaceX launches 3 visitors to space station for $55M each

EXPLAINER: BA.2 variant takes over. What’s known about it?

Police official on leave amid probe over Ronald Greene death

