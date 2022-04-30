RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UN works for Mariupol civilian-evacuation deal | Ukraine cracks down on 'traitors' | Why US needs law to sell off oligarchs' assets
AP Top U.S. News at 1:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 12:00 AM

Trump, fighting contempt fines, says he doesn’t have records

Federal judges are asked to pave way for Purdue Pharma deal

Experts: Lawmaker rape case illustrates survivors’ trauma

Praise, few blemishes in file of cop who shot Patrick Lyoya

‘Idol’ winner Laine Hardy accused of bugging ex’s dorm room

USC settles case with men who say campus doctor abused them

Foreign ballet dancers leave Russia over war with Ukraine

Search for missing Indigenous woman prompted by AP story

Racial split on COVID-19 endures as restrictions ease in US

United Methodist bishops acknowledge breakup is imminent

