RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia renews strikes | More than 900 bodies found in Kyiv region | US Army learning from Ukraine war | Children detail trauma with art
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:33 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 17, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

Police stops of Black people often filled with fear, anxiety

Students make video to prove their high school needs repairs

Prayer, worship lift unaccompanied migrant teens in shelters

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Crews fight New Mexico fires as some evacuations lift

‘Magic mushrooms’ for therapy? Vets help sway conservatives

12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained

US Coast Guard searches for man who jumped from cruise ship

Pandas devour ice cake to celebrate 50 years at National Zoo

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB memo directs agencies to study federal customer experience barriers

Supply chain assessment identifies 200,000 products ‘of concern’ in fed marketplace

DeJoy: USPS in recovery but ‘uncomfortable changes’ still to come under reform plan

Agencies release over 300 actions to advance equity in federal services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up