AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 12:00 AM

Disney government dissolution bill signed by DeSantis

Mask mandates return to US college campuses as cases rise

Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility

Praying football coach asking Supreme Court for his job back

Jury deliberates in Illinois guards’ trial in fatal beating

Big greenhouse gas state taking biggest climate step yet

Sharpton demands name of officer who killed Patrick Lyoya

Sheriff: Texas Guardsman missing after border rescue attempt

Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill to limit discussion of race

EXPLAINER: Why are Disney and DeSantis feuding in Florida?

