AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals Sacramento mourns 6 lives lost in gang-related mass shooting No charges filed…

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals Sacramento mourns 6 lives lost in gang-related mass shooting No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal Ukrainian refugees find route to US goes through Mexico Judge acquits man of misdemeanors in Capitol riot trial Residents clear storm debris as more severe weather looms Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now Witnesses describe hostages’ despair at Brit’s terror trial US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.