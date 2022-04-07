RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Mariupol's dead put at 5,000 | US charges Russian oligarch | Russia to pay bonds in rubles | Photos
AP Top U.S. News at 12:13 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 12:00 AM

Police: Sacramento shooting was gunfight among gang rivals

Sacramento mourns 6 lives lost in gang-related mass shooting

No charges filed in no-knock warrant killing of Amir Locke

Oklahoma state House approves bill to make abortion illegal

Ukrainian refugees find route to US goes through Mexico

Judge acquits man of misdemeanors in Capitol riot trial

Residents clear storm debris as more severe weather looms

Supreme Court reinstates Trump-era water rule for now

Witnesses describe hostages’ despair at Brit’s terror trial

US experts wrestle with how to update COVID-19 vaccines

