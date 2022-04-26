RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia hits rail, fuel facilities | US promises more Ukraine aid | Ukraine PM: Russia committing 'terrible war crimes' | Photos
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 1:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Justices hear fight over aslyum-seekers waiting in Mexico

Son of famed American artist charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Melissa Lucio’s execution delayed by Texas appeals court

Melissa Lucio’s execution was delayed. What to know about it

Michigan chief IDs officer who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya

Police release videos in probe of Baldwin film-set shooting

After pot conviction, NY couple plans for legal dispensary

Perdue hugs Trump as he runs to right in Georgia GOP primary

Pastor-led shelters bring schooling options to migrant kids

Rich trio back on Earth after charter trip to space station

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DISA’s milCloud replacement is open for business

OPM, DOL to use data, early-career pathways to advance hiring equity

Army implements sweeping parental, pregnancy, postpartum policies

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers separated for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up