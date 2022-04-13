Police focus on van renter in Brooklyn subway shooting probe
A million empty spaces: Chronicling COVID’s cruel US toll
Echoes of one million lost in the spaces they left behind
Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine
Influential panel raises doubts on youth suicide screening
EXPLAINER: Why Biden is allowing more ethanol in gasoline
NY lieutenant governor resigns after arrest in federal probe
South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash
Georgia Gov. Kemp signs bill easing gun laws amid primary
Police: LA street gangs behind brazen ‘follow-home’ holdups
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.