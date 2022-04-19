RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine begins | Yellen to see Ukraine PM | Boycott of Russian gas?
AP Top U.S. News at 12:05 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 12:00 AM

Florida judge voids US mask mandate for planes, other travel

Van Dyke avoids federal charges in Laquan McDonald’s death

Rain dampens 1st White House Easter Egg Roll since 2019

Patrick Lyoya shooting raises issue of officer name release

Parents charged in Michigan school shooting seek lower bond

NASA moon rocket faces more flight delays as repairs mount

On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return

Mass shooting wave rattles communities large and small in US

EXPLAINER: What does Infowars’ bankruptcy filing mean?

California gives rivers more room to flow to stem flood risk

