AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 12:00 AM

Experts: Asian population overcount masks community nuances

Judge rules US military can’t discharge HIV-positive troops

With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic

Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Average US gas price drops 10 cents to $4.27 per gallon

Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination

Juvenile lifer seeks reprieve amid broader push for leniency

EXPLAINER: Anti-LGBTQ marriage bill sparks criticism

Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl

