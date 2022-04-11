AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Experts: Asian population overcount masks community nuances
Judge rules US military can’t discharge HIV-positive troops
With COVID mission over, Pentagon plans for next pandemic
Texas DA says murder charge in abortion case will be dropped
2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting
Average US gas price drops 10 cents to $4.27 per gallon
Treatment for opioid addiction often brings discrimination
Juvenile lifer seeks reprieve amid broader push for leniency
EXPLAINER: Anti-LGBTQ marriage bill sparks criticism
Florida groups canvass spring breakers to warn of fentanyl
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.