AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12 Jurors to weigh conspiracy charges in alleged Whitmer plot Mixed…

California police search for shooters who killed 6, hurt 12 Jurors to weigh conspiracy charges in alleged Whitmer plot Mixed results for Oregon’s pioneering drug decriminalization Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance At DC roast, NH’s GOP governor skewers Trump as ‘crazy’ States look for solutions as US fentanyl deaths keep rising Airlines cancel more than 3,500 US flights over weekend Across US, faith groups mobilize to aid Ukrainian refugees Police: 1 killed, 11 others hurt at Dallas outdoor concert Russia war could further escalate auto prices and shortages Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.