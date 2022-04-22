AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics
Bird flu drives free-range hens indoors to protect poultry
13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe
Boston urges masks as battle brews over transit rule
From Ukraine to Russia: Boy safer, but not closer to US dad
‘Amazing’: Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers
Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote
Philadelphia to end mask mandate, days after reinstating it
Tenn governor calls off execution, citing oversight in plan
Energy-thirsty Bitcoin miners seek ways to dump fossil fuels
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.