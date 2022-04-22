RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Putin claims victory in Mariupol | Yellen weighs costs of war on frozen assets | New US help for Ukraine | Photos
AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

April 22, 2022, 12:00 AM

Kentucky abortion law blocked in win for clinics

Bird flu drives free-range hens indoors to protect poultry

13 Nassar victims seeking $130M from FBI over bungled probe

Boston urges masks as battle brews over transit rule

From Ukraine to Russia: Boy safer, but not closer to US dad

‘Amazing’: Cannabis sales in New Jersey bring excited buyers

Disney self-government in peril after Florida House vote

Philadelphia to end mask mandate, days after reinstating it

Tenn governor calls off execution, citing oversight in plan

Energy-thirsty Bitcoin miners seek ways to dump fossil fuels

