RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Polish, Baltic presidents show Ukraine support | Western arms express in Ukraine | Biden: Russia war a ‘genocide' | Photos
Home » National News » AP Source: CDC to…

AP Source: CDC to extend travel mask mandate for two weeks to monitor uptick in COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press

April 13, 2022, 10:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — AP Source: CDC to extend travel mask mandate for two weeks to monitor uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

Intel agencies advance artificial intelligence in patches, struggle with big breakthroughs

With cloud migration, Army learned valuable lessons on standardization, sizing, culture

Federal R&D investments serve as foundation for US becoming AI-ready

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up