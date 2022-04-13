NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub.
April 13, 2022, 3:03 PM
NEW YORK (AP) — Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. has pleaded guilty to forcibly touching a woman at a New York nightclub.
