RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » National News » 2 people killed and…

2 people killed and 5 wounded in shooting near Los Angeles

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 10:01 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLOWBROOK, Calif. (AP) — Two people were killed in a weekend shooting near Los Angeles and five people were wounded and hospitalized, authorities said.

The gunfire erupted at about 4 p.m. Sunday on a residential block in the community of Willowbrook, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

A 17-year-old boy and a man died at the scene, officials said. Sheriff’s Lt. Vincent Ursini said the teenager was shot in the upper body at least once. The victims’ identities were not immediately released.

No arrests have been mad and a description of the shooter, or shooters, was not available.

Four male victims who were shot and wounded were taken to the hospital, one in critical condition and the three others with minor injuries, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Detectives later learned that a female victim who was shot and wounded drove herself to the hospital, the ABC 7 television newscast reported.

It was unclear what lead to the shooting. Investigators said at least two vehicles were seen in the area and that shots rang out from inside the vehicles, ABC 7 reported.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up