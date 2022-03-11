RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » National News » Wisconsin crime lab destroys…

Wisconsin crime lab destroys Kyle Rittenhouse rifle

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 3:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin officials have destroyed the rifle Kyle Rittenhouse used to shoot three people during street protests in Kenosha in 2020.

WISN-TV reported Friday that the state crime lab destroyed the rifle on Feb. 25. The station posted video showing technicians unboxing the gun and feeding into a shredder.

Rittenhouse’s attorneys and prosecutors agreed in January that the gun would be destroyed, Rittenhouse’s lead attorney, Mark Richards, said Rittenhouse didn’t want someone to buy it and turn it into a trophy. The agreement called for the process to be recorded.

Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during the protests in August 2020. The demonstrations began after a white police officer shot Jacob Blake, a Black man, during a domestic disturbance. The shooting left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Prosecutors filed multiple charges against Rittenhouse. A jury acquitted him on all counts in November after he argued all three men attacked him and he was forced to fire in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was 17 at the time of the protests, too young to buy a firearm in Wisconsin. His friend, Dominick Black, bought the gun for him earlier that year. Black pleaded no contest in January to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

3 upcoming contracts women-owned small businesses should know about

Air Force weeding out policies prohibitive to women

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up