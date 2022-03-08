RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Will Ferrell lightens the mood for slumping Warriors

The Associated Press

March 8, 2022, 10:20 PM

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Will Ferrell screamed and put a hand in Klay Thompson’s face as the Golden State star lofted a baseline 3-pointer.

Nice defensive close out, no doubt.

Ferrell took the floor and warmed up with the slumping Warriors on Tuesday night — maybe just what coach Steve Kerr’s team needed before facing the Los Angeles Clippers mired in a five-game losing streak.

The comedy star donned a vintage-style headband and dressed in his Jackie Moon jersey from the 2008 hoops film Semi-Pro, a moment that was meant especially for Thompson — who dressed as Moon for Halloween three years ago and loves the movie.

Ferrell banked in a half-court shot on his second try and passed to Stephen Curry, even using his foot to kick the basketball to the reigning scoring champ before Curry knocked down a 3 to complete his pregame routine.

“I’m under contract,” Ferrell told The Associated Press. “So this is the very first tryout with the team, let’s see what happens.”

How fun was that?

“Well, it’s what I do,” he said matter-of-factly.

And that sweet shot from half court? Zero humility here.

“I make those in my sleep.”

The Warriors and their crowd loved every minute of Ferrell’s surprise appearance.

“That was awesome,” former Warriors big man Zaza Pachulia said. “We needed that energy.”

Ferrell chatted up general manager Bob Myers and injured star Draymond Green at midcourt before making a swift exit through a Chase Center tunnel.

When Ferrell appeared, he bent down and stretched out briefly before taking a short baseline jumper.

“Hey!” Curry hollered in delight, “You’ve got to jump for those!”

