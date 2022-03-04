WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added 678,000 jobs in February as omicron cases ease and unemployment falls to 3.8%.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 4, 2022, 8:32 AM
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added 678,000 jobs in February as omicron cases ease and unemployment falls to 3.8%.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.