TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd NFL season, just six weeks after he retired.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.