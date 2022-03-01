CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » Texas Attorney General Ken…

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton forced into runoff for Republican nomination

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 11:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton forced into runoff for Republican nomination.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

MSPB regains quorum after 5 years, but faces daunting backlog

Mathias to become the 8th CIO in last 7 years at HHS

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

OMB sees 2022 as ‘most significant year’ for security clearance reform

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up