AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton forced into runoff for Republican nomination.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
March 1, 2022, 11:57 PM
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton forced into runoff for Republican nomination.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.