NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic unable to travel to U.S. for events at Indian Wells and Miami…

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis star Novak Djokovic unable to travel to U.S. for events at Indian Wells and Miami because he’s unvaccinated.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.