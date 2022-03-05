CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. school board to lift mask mandate | Masking accommodations for at-risk students in Va.? | Smithsonian to end mask mandate | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » Stolen box of human…

Stolen box of human heads investigated by Denver police

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 6:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DENVER (AP) — Denver police are investigating the theft of a box containing human heads from a parked freight company truck, officials said Saturday.

The box was being transported for medical research purposes, police said in an email.

Someone broke into the truck while it was parked between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, Denver television station KDVR reported.

The blue-and-white box was marked with a label that said “Exempt Human Specimen,” police said. A dolly was also stolen from the truck.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday and investigators asked anyone who finds the box to call police.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

DoD adds another piece to the JWCC puzzle

Haines taps IC veteran to serve as chief information officer

DoD starts interagency suicide prevention campaign aimed at firearms

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up