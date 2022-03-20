RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russians push deeper into besieged Mariupol | Police officer pleads for help | 1.5 million kids at risk of trafficking | Live updates | How to help
Home » National News » Steelworkers poised to strike…

Steelworkers poised to strike at Chevron California refinery

The Associated Press

March 20, 2022, 8:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, California (AP) — More than 500 workers at a Chevron Corp. refinery in the San Francisco Bay area have told the company they will go on strike at 12:01 a.m. Monday.

Members of United Steelworkers Local 5 voted down the company’s most recent contract offer and gave notice of intent to go on strike, the union said in a statement Sunday.

The statement says Chevron refused to return to the bargaining table.

Messages were left Sunday seeking comment from Chevron.

If the strike shuts down the Richmond, California, refinery, it could crimp gasoline supplies in the state, which has the highest regular gas price in the nation at $5.847 per gallon, according to AAA.

The union said in its statement that it reached a pattern agreement with the oil industry Feb. 25 on wages and working conditions. But about 200 bargaining units also have to agree on local issues before contracts can be approved.

The old contract with Chevron in Richmond expired Feb. 1, and workers have been reporting to their jobs on a rolling 24-hour extension, the union said.

The San Ramon, California-based Chevron says on its website that the refinery produces gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as lubricating oils.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

After 40 years of service, Vogel offers ways to make federal IT better

IRS plans to hire staff to tackle backlog faster, but struggles on competitive pay

Pandemic relief oversight sheds new light on persistent gaps in federal spending data

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up