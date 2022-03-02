CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Sponsor halts W. Va. mine safety overhaul bill that raised concern

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 6:56 PM

The lead sponsor of a proposed overhaul of West Virginia’s mine safety law says he wants to work further on the bill and will bring it back next year.

Republican Del. Brandon Steele said Wednesday that the bill, which failed to advance Wednesday in the House, needs more work.

The legislation would have essentially stripped enforcement power from the state office of miners’ health, safety and training.

It also would have removed almost all penalties that mining companies might face for safety violations.

The bill had raised concerns among industry leaders and dozens of miners who testified recently at the state Capitol

