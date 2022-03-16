RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » National News » Space telescope's image of…

Space telescope’s image of star gets photobombed by galaxies

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 3:58 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASA’s new space telescope has gazed into the distant universe and shown perfect vision: a spiky image of a faraway star photobombed by thousands of ancient galaxies.

The image released Wednesday from the James Webb Space Telescope is a test shot — not an official science observation — to see how its 18 hexagonal mirrors worked together for a single coordinated image taken 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away from Earth. Officials said it worked better than expected.

Last month, NASA looked at a much closer star with 18 separate images from its mirror segments.

Scientists said they were giddy as they watched the latest test photos arrive. NASA’s test image was aimed at a star 100 times fainter than the human eye can see — 2,000 light-years away. A light-year is nearly 6 trillion miles (9.7 trillion kilometers).

The shape of Webb’s mirrors and its filters made the shimmering star look more red and spiky but the background really stole the show.

“You can’t help but see those thousands of galaxies behind it, really gorgeous,” said Jane Rigby, Webb operations project scientist.

Those galaxies are several billions of years old. Eventually, scientists hope Webb will see so faraway and back in time that it will only be “a couple hundred million years after the Big Bang,” she said.

The first science images won’t come until late June or early July.

The $10 billion Webb — successor to the nearly 32-year-old Hubble Space Telescope — blasted off from South America in December and reached its designated perch in January.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News | Science News

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up