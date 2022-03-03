Sixers sign veteran DeAndre Jordan as backup center

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Veteran center DeAndre Jordan signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, days after being released by the…

The 33-year-old Jordan joins Paul Millsap as a backup center for the Sixers, who dealt Andre Drummond to Brooklyn as a part of the multiplayer trade that sent Ben Simmons to the Nets in exchange for James Harden last month. Terms of the deal were not released.

The 6-foot-11 Jordan appeared in 32 games with the Lakers, starting 19. He averaged 4.1 points and 5.4 rebounds in 12.8 minutes.

Jordan’s arrival reunites him with Philly’s Doc Rivers, who was his coach while with the Los Angeles Clippers.

In 964 career NBA games with the Lakers, Brooklyn, New York, Dallas and the Clippers, Jordan averaged 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.5 blocks. A 13-year veteran, Jordan is the NBA’s leader in career field-goal percentage at 674 and is the only player in league history to shoot at least 70% in multiple seasons, accomplishing the feat four times.

Also, the Sixers released Willie Cauley-Stein from his 10-day contract.

