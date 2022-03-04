CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Home » National News » Sheriff's Office: Stanford goalie…

Sheriff’s Office: Stanford goalie Meyer death ruled suicide

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford soccer star Katie Meyer’s death has been ruled a suicide.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the cause of death Friday.

“The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death. There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “The Medical Examiner-Coroner extends sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Katie Meyer.”

The popular goalie who led the Cardinal to the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game was 22. Stanford announced Tuesday that Meyer had died in her campus residence, and Friday her parents — Steve and Gina Meyer — went on NBC’s “Today” show and discussed how potential disciplinary action by the school might have triggered something for their daughter.

“The last couple days are like a parent’s worst nightmare and you don’t wake up from it. So it’s just horrific,” Gina Meyer told NBC News.

Meyer — who kicked extra points in football in high school — stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

The native Californian from Newbury Park got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to bring Stanford the trophy.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Two-year effort to upgrade Federal IT Dashboard almost complete

Biden calls for 'vast majority' of federal employees to return to office as COVID-19 conditions improve

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

Senate nears final vote on USPS reform bill after running into procedural hurdles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up