RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | WNBA's Griner's detention extended | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | How to help
Home » National News » Review finds ‘major concerns’…

Review finds ‘major concerns’ in handling of officer’s case

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 5:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YORK, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has ended an investigation into a woman’s complaint on how local police in York handled a court order she sought to protect their two daughters from their father, who eventually murdered the children and his girlfriend before taking his own life.

In a statement issued Thursday, the office announced the complaint against York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon had been withdrawn, the York Daily Record reported.

But the office also cited “major concerns with certain lapses and decisions leading up to this tragic situation.”

The complaint was brought by the estranged wife of Robert Vicosa, a former police officer in Maryland’s Baltimore County.

It claimed Damon blocked a court order she sought to protect the girls from their father.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | National News

DoD mulls how to return to office, promises telework is here to stay

VA EHR rollout increased 'risks for errors' in veteran health care, watchdog warns

State Dept streamlines HR processes after hiring pilot exceeds expectations

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up