Review finds ‘major concerns’ in handling of officer’s case

The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has ended an investigation into a woman’s complaint on how local police in York handled a court order she sought to protect their two daughters from their father, who eventually murdered the children and his girlfriend before taking his own life.

YORK, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office has ended an investigation into a woman’s complaint on how local police in York handled a court order she sought to protect their two daughters from their father, who eventually murdered the children and his girlfriend before taking his own life.

In a statement issued Thursday, the office announced the complaint against York Area Regional Police Chief Timothy Damon had been withdrawn, the York Daily Record reported.

But the office also cited “major concerns with certain lapses and decisions leading up to this tragic situation.”

The complaint was brought by the estranged wife of Robert Vicosa, a former police officer in Maryland’s Baltimore County.

It claimed Damon blocked a court order she sought to protect the girls from their father.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.