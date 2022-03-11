Rally marks anniversary of ’65 voting march

Voting rights advocates and others have held a rally to commemorate a defining movement of the civil rights movement.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Voting rights advocates and others have held a rally to commemorate a defining movement of the civil rights movement.

The gathering Friday drew parallels between the 1965 struggle and modern fights over voting laws, labor organization and healthcare access.

Groups held the rally outside the Alabama Capitol to mark the upcoming anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery voting rights march.

The Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign, told the crowd that new state laws putting restrictions on voting disproportionately impact minorities but harm everyone.

