Premier League disqualifies Abramovich from running Chelsea

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 7:20 AM

The Premier League on Saturday disqualified Roman Abramovich from running Chelsea after the club owner was sanctioned by the British government over Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The announcement that Abramovich had been disqualified from being a club director was made by the league’s board.

“The board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022,” the league said.

The Russian oligarch has owned Chelsea since 2003.

