Delaware police: Woman charged with vehicular homicide after crashes

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say that a woman is facing charges that include vehicular homicide after two carjackings that left one pedestrian dead and four other people injured.

Brittalia Semaan was arrested Sunday in New Castle after police said she carjacked two vehicles and caused multiple car crashes.

Police said Semaan fatally struck one man with a stolen vehicle before striking and injuring two women that morning.

Occupants of vehicles involved in the crashes also suffered injuries. Delaware State Police identified the pedestrian who died as Joseph Stanavich.

Semaan is being held on $47,000 cash bond.

Police said Sunday that they couldn’t provide any information to explain what was behind Semaan’s actions.

