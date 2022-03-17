RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian businesses face backlash | Search for theater survivors | Who's a war criminal? | How to help
Police: Man found dead in ditch near burning vehicle

The Associated Press

March 17, 2022, 2:31 PM

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man was found dead in a ditch not far from a burning vehicle.

Police say troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property along Airport Road in Seaford early Wednesday and when they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Nearby, police say troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

