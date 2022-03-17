Police: Man found dead in ditch near burning vehicle

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man was found dead in a ditch not far from a…

SEAFORD, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a man was found dead in a ditch not far from a burning vehicle.

Police say troopers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on a property along Airport Road in Seaford early Wednesday and when they arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Nearby, police say troopers found the body of a 54-year-old Seaford man in a ditch.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene and his body was turned over to the Division of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.