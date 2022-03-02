CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Advice for returning to in-person office work | Va. Sen Kaine introduces COVID-19 research bill | Frustrating journey for long-haul COVID patients | Latest COVID-19 cases
Police: 6 Delaware students arrested after fights

The Associated Press

March 2, 2022, 12:58 PM

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — Police say six students were arrested after a series of fights broke out during dismissal at a Delaware high school.

Newark police say school resource officers were monitoring dismissal at Newark High School on Tuesday when a fight broke out among students.

As officers tried to break-up the fight, more broke out in the same area.

Ultimately, about a dozen officers responded and broke up the fights with help from school staff members.

Police say six students between the ages of 14 and 17 were arrested and charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, then released to parents. No one was injured and no weapons were involved.

