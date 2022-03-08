Paid leave bill clears Delaware Senate in party-line vote

The Democrat-led state Senate has voted along party lines to approve legislation forcing private-sector businesses in Delaware to provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The Democrat-led state Senate has voted along party lines to approve legislation forcing private-sector businesses in Delaware to provide 12 weeks of paid family and medical leave.

The bill voted on Tuesday would require businesses employing 25 or more workers to provide up to 12 weeks of paid parental leave per year, and a combined total of up to six weeks of paid family caregiving leave, medical leave or military leave every two years.

The combined total of paid leave in any given year could not exceed 12 weeks.

The bill now goes to the House.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.