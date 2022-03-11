RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » National News » Ohio police wound man…

Ohio police wound man shooting at vehicles on interstate

The Associated Press

March 11, 2022, 4:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio’s capital shot and wounded a man Friday who was firing at vehicles on a busy stretch of Interstate 71.

The action by Columbus police came after drivers reported that someone on the side of the highway next to a car was firing at northbound vehicles shortly before 10 a.m., according to Sgt. James Fuqua, a police spokesperson.

Video from a driver that was posted by Columbus TV stations shows the man shooting at police, who return fire. At least three cars were hit by the suspect’s initial gunfire.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the attack, said Fuqua, who added that police were trying to confirm his identity.

No other injuries were reported except for one police officer who was taken to a hospital with an injury unrelated to the gunfire, police said.

A woman was inside the man’s car, and police are investigating whether the attack stemmed from a domestic incident, Fuqua said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

Senate passes 2022 federal spending bill, sends to Biden's desk

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up