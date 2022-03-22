RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | New Russia sanction coming? | US hospital welcomes Ukraine child cancer patients | How to help
Home » National News » Officials say one person…

Officials say one person killed and multiple injured from tornado that hit New Orleans area

The Associated Press

March 22, 2022, 11:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials say one person killed and multiple injured from tornado that hit New Orleans area.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

2022 spending bill fills holes in DoD's long-underfunded facility maintenance budgets

VA brings employees back to the office, but envisions hybrid workplace for eligible staff

EPA adopts 'hybrid workplace' model in office reentry plans set for May

CISA highlights new reporting hotline amid warnings about potential Russian cyber attacks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up