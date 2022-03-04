CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID death toll approaches 6M | Is It Normal Yet? podcast | China new surge despite 'zero tolerance' | Latest COVID-19 cases
Officials ease restrictions at Delaware’s Legislative Hall

The Associated Press

March 4, 2022, 8:35 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delawareans once again will be able to watch lawmakers in action, in person, without having to wear masks.

Legislative leaders said Friday that House and Senate floor sessions will be conducted in person when lawmakers reconvene next week.

They will also be livestreamed.

Visitors can watch from upstairs galleries but won’t be allowed to sit in seats lining the walls of the chambers.

Committee meetings remain restricted to a virtual format but the Senate leader says the goal is to eventually let the public participate in-person and virtually.

Meanwhile, staff, lawmakers and visitors won’t be required to wear masks.

Staff and legislators won’t have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

